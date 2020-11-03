United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of United Rentals worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in United Rentals by 404.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $192.67 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $203.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

