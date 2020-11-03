DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 189,444 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,444 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Fastenal worth $13,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and sold 10,750 shares worth $520,083. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

