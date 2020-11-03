DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 178,102 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 122.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,102 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $12,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in HD Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in HD Supply by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in HD Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

In related news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $21,582,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 770,581 shares of company stock valued at $32,105,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HDS stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HD Supply in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their target price on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.