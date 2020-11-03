DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $14.08 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MSCI were worth $14,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,063,000 after purchasing an additional 249,252 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,035,000 after buying an additional 556,688 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,123,000 after buying an additional 353,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MSCI by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 609,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,553,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 537,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,542,000 after acquiring an additional 55,818 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $356.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.82. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $398.49.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MSCI from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.78.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at $96,540,599.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

