CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,360,071 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 37,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 39,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 93,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.5% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 23,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

