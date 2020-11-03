CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 99.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,224,485 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.67. The stock has a market cap of $291.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Barclays increased their target price on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

