Palmer Knight Co Has $3.67 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Palmer Knight Co decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day moving average of $120.06. The company has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.