Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.2% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

HD opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.53 and a 200 day moving average of $258.67. The firm has a market cap of $291.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.