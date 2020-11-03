Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,074 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 22,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 34,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in The Home Depot by 12.1% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

