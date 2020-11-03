Avestar Capital LLC Buys 55 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,601,145,000 after acquiring an additional 183,830 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Argus upped their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

HD stock opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $291.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.