CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWG. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in NatWest Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

NatWest Group stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.76%. Equities analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

