CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,370,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 49.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,023,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,079,000 after buying an additional 1,655,104 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 348,730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 180,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

NYSE BBVA opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

