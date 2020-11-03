CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $70,000 Stock Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Aehr Test Systems worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEHR. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 54,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 14.8% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 375,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 48,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 400,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 116,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEHR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $41,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 638,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,142.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Fucci sold 18,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $34,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,066 shares of company stock valued at $117,552. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

