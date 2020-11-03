CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $100,000 Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1,170.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NYSE:CS opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.