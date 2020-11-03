Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 39.2% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $412,839.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $192.73 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.