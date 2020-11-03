Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,760 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 16.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 18,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 29.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 25,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

