CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $6.03 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Alphabet by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,745,000 after buying an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,745.58.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,624.32 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,516.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,469.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

