Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,277 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,034 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after buying an additional 3,690,616 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $348,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,025 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Halliburton by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,896,514 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $76,537,000 after acquiring an additional 730,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,698,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after acquiring an additional 280,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 231.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $60,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,131 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.24.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

