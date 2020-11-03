Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,354,000 after purchasing an additional 829,318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,490,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,107,000 after buying an additional 151,363 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 150.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,988,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,712 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth about $85,906,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 942,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.81. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

