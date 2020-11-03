Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,511 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.26.

NYSE:OKE opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

