Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 367 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,863,000 after acquiring an additional 288,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,075,000 after purchasing an additional 472,795 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,290,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,473,000 after purchasing an additional 150,082 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,199,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,403,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,218,000 after buying an additional 60,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

NYSE ATO opened at $95.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

