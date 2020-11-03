Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The AES during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The AES by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in The AES in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

