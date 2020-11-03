Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 485 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in M&T Bank by 828.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in M&T Bank by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,397,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 113.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in M&T Bank by 17.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.73.

Shares of MTB opened at $106.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average of $103.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

