Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt raised shares of Centamin to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.62 on Monday. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

