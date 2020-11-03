COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.76.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

