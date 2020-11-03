B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMRRY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

BMRRY stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $26.84.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

Analyst Recommendations for B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

