Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE BVH opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $24.75.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $94.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.85 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. On average, analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

