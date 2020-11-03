Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $350,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 59.9% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $211,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 20.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

