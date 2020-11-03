Ball (NYSE:BLL) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $90.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ball has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $93.49.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ball by 18.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 906,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,600,000 after buying an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ball by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,288,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,535,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

