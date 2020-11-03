Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 26,813 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,813 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.23% of Casey’s General Stores worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $171,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $167.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.72. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $186.58.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

