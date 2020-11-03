Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $16.50 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of Waters worth $16,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Waters by 52.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Waters by 434.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 142,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Waters by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Waters by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Waters by 821.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $222.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.82 and its 200 day moving average is $200.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.20.

In related news, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

