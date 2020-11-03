Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 58,736 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 569.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,736 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.46.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,552. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $266.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $293.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.81 and a 200 day moving average of $183.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

