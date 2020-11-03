Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 54,312 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.33% of Comerica worth $17,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,727,000 after purchasing an additional 563,897 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,684,000 after purchasing an additional 467,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,223,000 after purchasing an additional 418,883 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 517,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 416,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,116,000 after purchasing an additional 374,214 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMA opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

