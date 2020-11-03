Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 33,611 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.26% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $17,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 71,180 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 126,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 98,650 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,692 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COG stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.22. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COG shares. Bank of America raised Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

