Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $17.91 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 23.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $206,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $84.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average is $72.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens upgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

