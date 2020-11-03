Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.8% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

