Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.8% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average is $97.44. The company has a market cap of $305.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

