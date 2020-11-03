Welch Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

