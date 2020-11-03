First Quadrant L P CA Sells 16,133 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,133 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average is $97.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.