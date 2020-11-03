Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $261,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,633,000 after acquiring an additional 330,733 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,458 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,769,000 after acquiring an additional 85,840 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,351,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,505,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $305.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

