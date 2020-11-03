Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 692 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,388,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,777,000 after purchasing an additional 290,876 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 113.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,038,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,168,000 after buying an additional 1,081,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,251,000 after buying an additional 245,873 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,542,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,142,000 after buying an additional 39,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,492,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,059,000 after buying an additional 84,706 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

