Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00.

WYNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Union Gaming Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $75.85 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,562 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,173 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

