Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Reduced by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,688,097. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

