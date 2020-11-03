Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,317 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 342.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.35.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.78 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

In other news, CFO Kyle Wailes bought 20,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $153,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 15,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556 over the last three months. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

