Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,441,000 after buying an additional 74,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE SRE opened at $127.62 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.63.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,700 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.44 per share, for a total transaction of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,172.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.