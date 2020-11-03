Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 211.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 74,009 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,841,000.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCRX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 106,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $6,547,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,604. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

