Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 420 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of CGI stock opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.