Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 876 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,422 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Exelon by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,280 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Exelon by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,832 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.