Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,383 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 144.6% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.23.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

