Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 71.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Abiomed by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $606,820.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $31,752,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Abiomed to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.40.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $254.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.95 and a 200 day moving average of $255.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $319.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.